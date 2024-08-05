Riccardo Calafiori could make his Arsenal debut this week

Riccardo Calafiori is set to make his Arsenal debut this week after completing his move to the club.

The Gunners signed the Italian defender a week ago after a long-drawn saga with Bologna.

Calafiori joined Arsenal as one of the standout players for Italy in Euro 2024 and was in fantastic form in Serie A last season.

Eager to make the move, he joined the rest of the squad in the United States.

However, he could not play for them in the States as he was not yet ready for action.

The defender has been preparing with his new club, and a report on Standard Sport reveals he could make his debut in Arsenal’s next pre-season game.

Mikel Arteta does not want to rush him and has been slowly preparing the defender before handing him his debut.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport after Arsenal’s game against Liverpool: “We had to manage him,” said Arteta. “He had a very busy 48 hours before his flight.

“Then it was the jet-lag and he hasn’t trained with the team yet. We want to build him slowly, to get to know him first. We will have plenty of time to see him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori is the player we want to see the most, and it will be great for us to have him on the pitch in our next game.

