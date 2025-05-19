Riccardo Calafiori gives Arsenal a timely reminder of his defensive value

One of the positives from Arsenal’s 1–0 win over Newcastle was Riccardo Calafiori stepping in for William Saliba and delivering a composed performance.

When Arsenal invested £42 million to sign Jakub Kiwior from Bologna following a strong 2023–24 campaign and an impressive showing for Italy at UEFA Euro 2025 in Germany, expectations were high for what he could offer.

Unfortunately, injuries, setbacks, and the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly have hindered his ability to consistently showcase the talent he hinted at before arriving in North London.

Calafiori impresses with calm and control

Some Gooners have expressed doubts about Calafiori, but performances like his 45-minute cameo against Newcastle may have changed opinions.

Looking at Riccardo Calafiori’s touch map, as cited by Sofascore, it was nearly impossible to pinpoint his exact role. Yet, he was always in the right place to recover possession effectively.

On Sunday night, he epitomised the roaming defender style while exhibiting his phenomenal two-footed distribution. He also demonstrated what an elite box defender he can be.

He undoubtedly shifted momentum in Arsenal’s favour with a tactical switch, stepping into midfield from defence and overloading Newcastle’s engine room with his presence.

One thing is certain, Arsenal need him available at all times next season.

Echoes of Timber’s absence last season

Perhaps the excitement is premature, but the situation recalls last season, when most supporters did not fully grasp how much Jurrien Timber was missed following his ACL injury. Since Timber never had the opportunity to establish himself, his absence was not immediately felt.

Calafiori could well deliver the Timber 2024–25 renaissance, but only if he stays fit.

While most of his appearances have come at left-back, he is clearly capable in that role. However, there is a strong argument that he is better suited to central defence. His composure on the ball is outstanding, and as seen against Newcastle, he looks solid as a centre-back.

He and Jakub Kiwior must be given more opportunities in central defence. Arsenal cannot afford to over-rely on William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, as doing so risks exposing them to fatigue and injury.

Your thoughts appreciated Gooners..

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…