Stats say Riccardo Calafiori seems to have settled into Arsenal’s first team very quickly

The Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli recently admitted that the quality player Riccardo Calafiori’s decision to leave the Serie A, snubbing Juventus in favour of a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, was a big loss for the Italian League. Some must have thought he was exaggerating, but can you argue about that after the Italian’s performance against Leicester?
Calafiori made his first Arsenal start last weekend, playing and scoring in the famous 2-2 draw with Manchester City. The fact that Arteta was willing to take a chance by starting him in a high-stakes game like the one against City should have demonstrated how much he values him. It was excellent that he repaid that trust with a goal.
To capitalise on his promising start, the Italian defender started at left-back again this weekend when Leicester visited the Emirates Stadium. Arteta trusted Ricci to bring out the best in the left flank, and he achieved just that. Despite his left-back position, the Italian dominated Arsenal’s left wing, holding the ball at LCM or, at times, overlapping Gabriel Martinelli.
He appeared to be playing a free role, yet the Arsenal defence remained unscathed. Arteta’s system is tight, but Calafiori is a player who can spark an explosion at any stage of the game due to his skill and technical abilities.
Riccardo Calafiori stats vs Leicester
1 clearance
1 blocked shot
3 tackles
61/69 passes (88%)
2 key passes
3/4 long balls
12/19 duels
1x fouled
3 shots on target
2/3 dribble attempts
The 22-year-old is gradually establishing himself as Arsenal’s left back; if anyone is certain to start against PSG on October 1st, he will be one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.
Watching Calafiori play, one can’t help but wonder if he’s a new signing. He’s exactly what Arsenal needed to win the league last season. His inversions or overlaps, as well as his ball control, are unquestionably a plus for Arsenal’s title chances.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think he’s brilliant, but to say the defence has been “unscathed” is yet to be seen as we have conceded 4 goals in 2 games, and we did look vulnerable at times against Leicester. I don’t expect that to be representative of things going forwards, but there is still a slight question mark there
My thought exactly 👍
I agree as well. The main Arsenal “selling point” (certainly recently) has been the defence. Articles recently on JA about Raya, Saliba and Gabriel attest to that.
That defence has been breached four times in the past two EPL games although, fortunately, not to the degree that either game was lost. It doesn’t mean that this is the pattern for the future, but clean sheets would be useful in some of the upcoming games, at least.
Arsenal fans always has something to complain about, Liverpool conceded a goal against the worst team in EPL, at least for now. Anybody can concede a goal. Looking closely to the two goals we conceded, first goal was a freekick that got deflected, you can’t blame anyone for that. Second goal was a great volley strike. Arsenal going for a win and getting it shows the positive mentality in the team.
But I guess that’s the penalty paid for pushing the defence as the rock on which Arsenal’s success will be built in 2024-25. When it’s unbreeched, that’s fine. However, when it concedes four goals in two consecutive EPL games (for a variety of reasons, of course) then there are bound to be concerns – however slight.
I agree, but don’t forget the other team that scored against us was Man City.
SamP
Calafiori is definitely a new signing