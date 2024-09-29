Stats say Riccardo Calafiori seems to have settled into Arsenal’s first team very quickly

The Juventus chief Cristiano Giuntoli recently admitted that the quality player Riccardo Calafiori’s decision to leave the Serie A, snubbing Juventus in favour of a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, was a big loss for the Italian League. Some must have thought he was exaggerating, but can you argue about that after the Italian’s performance against Leicester?

Calafiori made his first Arsenal start last weekend, playing and scoring in the famous 2-2 draw with Manchester City. The fact that Arteta was willing to take a chance by starting him in a high-stakes game like the one against City should have demonstrated how much he values him. It was excellent that he repaid that trust with a goal.

To capitalise on his promising start, the Italian defender started at left-back again this weekend when Leicester visited the Emirates Stadium. Arteta trusted Ricci to bring out the best in the left flank, and he achieved just that. Despite his left-back position, the Italian dominated Arsenal’s left wing, holding the ball at LCM or, at times, overlapping Gabriel Martinelli.

He appeared to be playing a free role, yet the Arsenal defence remained unscathed. Arteta’s system is tight, but Calafiori is a player who can spark an explosion at any stage of the game due to his skill and technical abilities.

Riccardo Calafiori stats vs Leicester

1 clearance

1 blocked shot

3 tackles

61/69 passes (88%)

2 key passes

3/4 long balls

12/19 duels

1x fouled

3 shots on target

2/3 dribble attempts

The 22-year-old is gradually establishing himself as Arsenal’s left back; if anyone is certain to start against PSG on October 1st, he will be one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

Watching Calafiori play, one can’t help but wonder if he’s a new signing. He’s exactly what Arsenal needed to win the league last season. His inversions or overlaps, as well as his ball control, are unquestionably a plus for Arsenal’s title chances.

Sam P

