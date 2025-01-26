Riccardo Calafiori will hopefully kick on with that goal

After coming on at half-time to cover for Lewis-Skelly following his dismissal, Riccardo Calafiori played a strong game in both defence and attack. However, it was his performance in the latter that proved decisive, as his goal secured all three points on the road. Looking at the goal itself, he scored with an impressive technique. Compared to his outrageous finish against Man City earlier in the campaign, this goal might be considered even better, given the context and how valuable it proved to be at the end of the game.

At the start of the season, I believe the majority of Arsenal fans had high hopes for the Italian, particularly based on his performances last season at Bologna and for Italy in the Euros. Having struggled with injuries and inconsistency for much of this campaign, however, those hopes are now starting to fade, with a growing number of Gooners even questioning the need to sign him in the first place.

The goal alone won’t be enough to convince those Gooners yet, but it has given him an opportunity to build momentum. Furthermore, with Lewis-Skelly suspended for three games and an appeal looking unlikely, the Italian will have a chance to string together a run of games in the side. Lewis-Skelly had seemingly cemented the left-back spot, but Calafiori will now have the opportunity to reclaim his place. To do so, he will need to perform consistently well across multiple matches, just as he did against Wolves.

In the context of the season he’s having, that goal could prove to be a turning point in a campaign plagued by injuries and inconsistency. Our hope will be for him to enjoy a strong second half of the season!

Beyond the goal, his overall performance was impressive, but what did you all make of it? Let me know in the comments.

BENJAMIN KENNETH