Riccardo Calafiori’s camp delivers an update on his fitness

Arsenal is anxiously awaiting further updates on Riccardo Calafiori’s injury, sustained during their recent match against Shakhtar Donetsk, as they gear up for a crucial encounter against Liverpool this weekend. The Gunners have been performing impressively both domestically and in Europe this season, and maintaining momentum is crucial to their aspirations for silverware. However, injuries have been a growing concern, with key players already sidelined, making Calafiori’s potential absence a significant blow.

The young Italian full-back, who joined Arsenal last summer, has quickly become an important figure for the team. His performances have been solid, offering versatility and reliability in the defensive line. Calafiori went down in visible pain during the game against Shakhtar, sparking fears that the injury could be serious, which would further complicate Arsenal’s selection headaches for the upcoming high-stakes clash against Liverpool.

However, according to sources close to Calafiori, including his representatives speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the initial prognosis is more optimistic than initially thought. It appears that while the injury will likely rule him out of the weekend’s game against Liverpool, it is not as severe as the team had feared. Calafiori is expected to recover sooner rather than later, with a return to action possibly coming in the next couple of weeks. This news comes as a relief to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal supporters, who were bracing for the possibility of a longer-term absence.

Arsenal’s approach will be cautious, prioritising Calafiori’s full recovery over rushing him back for the Liverpool fixture. Given the team’s depth and the need to avoid aggravating any injuries, it is likely that they will target a return after the weekend clash. This ensures that the 21-year-old can regain full fitness and continue contributing to the team’s objectives as they navigate a busy schedule ahead.

