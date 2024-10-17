Riccardo Calafiori’s stats for Italy prove that Arsenal have acquired a “crystalline talent’

Indeed, Arsenal has acquired one of the best defenders in European football in Riccardo Calafiori. As Italy beat Israel 4-1 to remain unbeaten in the Nations League, which sees them lead their group, many Italian players shined.

Goalscorers Matteo Retegui, David Frattesi, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who scored a brace, may have been the players who were highlighted for that win. However, Calafiori also impressed as a left-sided defender in Italy’s back 3.

The Gunner, whom Eurosport called “crystalline talent,” appreciating how influential he is and how confidently he showed he can easily invert into midfield and help his team dominate, had them give him a 6.5 rating for his performance versus Israel.

They justified their match ratings with the admission: “Total player, even when he misses something more than usual on a technical level.

“Deployed in the three defence, he is often found by play added in the opposing midfield and is in the heart of any dangerous action of the national team. Crystalline talent.”

Well, of the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Calafiori recorded the following stats:

Calafiori Vs. Israel

90 Minutes

80 Touches

96% Pass Accuracy

100% Long Balls Completed 7/7

100% aerial duels won

2 Interceptions

1 Tackle

He truly is building his momentum, which could be handy for our Gunners.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…