Rice and Havertz are set to earn the same huge salary at Arsenal

In a significant move for Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding project, Arsenal has appointed Kai Havertz as their highest-earning player following his transfer from Chelsea to the Emirates. This decision comes after the club decided to part ways with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their underwhelming performances and substantial salaries.

Initially, it appeared that Arsenal would adopt a more restrained approach to wages after the departure of both stars. However, according to a report from Sports Bild, the Gunners have now bestowed upon Havertz an annual salary of €20 million or €380,000+ per week, making him their top earner.

Furthermore, it is rumoured that Declan Rice, who is likely to join Arsenal in the near future, will also command a similar wage to the German midfielder. This would place Rice on equal financial terms with Havertz, further solidifying Arsenal’s commitment to assembling a formidable squad under Arteta’s leadership.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The wages of players in the Premier League are constantly on the rise and we must measure up to the standards being set if we want to compete for the top talents.

Rice and Havertz are highly-rated players in the European game and might earn even more at some other European clubs.

The most important thing is for them to deliver for the club when they start playing for us, no matter how much we pay them in wages.

