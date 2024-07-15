Rice and Saka come home proudly but David Raya brings home the winners medal

Heartbreak for Saka, Rice and Ramsdale while Raya lifts the trophy

England are once again beaten in the Euro’s final, making this the second in a row that Garreth Southgate’s England have made it to a final, only to be knocked, beaten and sent home with their tails between their legs.

Another huge disappointment for our Arsenal lads Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice who felt the heartbreak back in 2021, while David Raya’s Spain managed to steal the win and take home the trophy for a record-breaking 4th time in history becoming champions of Europe and taking the trophy back to Spanish soil.

This is a huge loss for England, for a team that has so much quality throughout the squad, it’s hard to understand as an English person what’s gone wrong again and what more we have to do to actually bring a trophy home to England. Is it the manager? Is it the mentality? Are we as a nation cursed? Whatever it is, it just doesn’t seem to happen for England, no matter how good the side it, we always manage to fumble at the last hurdle.

Saka had another brilliant game and has been extremely consistent throughout the whole tournament. For a player who received disgusting abuse from his own fans after missing the penalty at the last Euros , he handled himself incredibly and did exactly what he does at club level and put 100% of himself on he pitch every second he played.

Scoring an incredible goal against Switzerland in the 80th minute to send England to penalties where he then redeemed himself by slotting the ball into the net from the spot and sent England into the semi-finals. He has been one of England’s standout players and although he doesn’t come home with a trophy, has made a nation extremely proud.

Rice again played every minute of the game as he has this entire tournament. Putting in consistent shifts in the middle of the pitch and being a leader in dressing room and on the pitch. Some might criticize him now it’s all over but Rice has started and played every minute of this Euro’s and has managed to stay sharp. Although he will be hurting over the loss right now, he gives England fans hope for the future of England’s midfield.

Ramsdale didn’t get a game throughout the competition but would have had a valuable experience none the less, doing exactly what Ramsdale has been doing at club level, supporting the first-choice keeper and being a leader from the bench.

Raya got to start in the group stages against Albania and managed to keep a clean sheet. Although he didn’t get to play more than one game, Spain’s manager Luis De La Fuente showed that he trusts Raya in between the sticks and could be fierce competition for Unai Simon in future tournaments. Lifting his first trophy for his country and come back to North London a European champion.

A great tournament of football but now we get to turn our focus back to club football and a busy pre-season that starts today.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

