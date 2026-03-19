Rice believes Arsenal can win every game including Carabao Cup final

Declan Rice will be aiming to secure his first trophy as an Arsenal player when the Gunners face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The occasion represents a significant milestone for both the midfielder and the club, as Arsenal prepare for their first domestic final since 2020.

While Arsenal have shown encouraging form for much of the season, they face a Manchester City side with a strong record in this competition. As a result, it would be difficult to label the Gunners as clear favourites heading into the fixture.

Arsenal’s Opportunity Against City

Mikel Arteta has assembled a squad filled with quality, and there is an expectation that his team can deliver success on the big stage. However, overcoming Manchester City will be a demanding task, given their pedigree and experience in major finals.

That said, City have not been in their strongest form recently, which could present Arsenal with a timely opportunity. The Gunners have demonstrated their capabilities throughout the campaign, even if their recent performances have been slightly inconsistent. This unpredictability adds an element of intrigue to the contest, as it remains unclear which version of Arsenal will appear at Wembley.

Rice’s Confidence and Ambition

Despite the challenge, Rice has expressed a strong belief in the squad’s ability to succeed. As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, he said:

“The lads are already talking about it in there, we’re excited , we’re ready. At the minute, every game of football we go into, we believe we can win so we’ll be ready and looking forward to it.”

His comments underline the confidence within the dressing room, with players fully focused on the task ahead. Such a belief could prove crucial in a final where fine margins often determine the outcome.

Manchester City remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and a victory for Arsenal in this final could mark the beginning of a new era of success. Winning the trophy would not only end a wait for domestic silverware but could also establish momentum for further achievements in England and across Europe.