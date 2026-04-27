Rice believes his teammate will play a key role in the title run-in

Declan Rice believes that Eberechi Eze could prove crucial to Arsenal’s hopes of Premier League success at the end of this season, following another influential display from the attacking midfielder.

Eze scored the decisive goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, a result that sent the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table. With the title race entering a decisive period, Arsenal are determined to remain in first place until the campaign concludes.

Eze Delivers at a Crucial Time

Arsenal know that another victory against Fulham in their next fixture would move them six points clear, further strengthening their position in the title race. Every point is now vital, and Eze’s contribution could be especially significant in the closing weeks.

The midfielder has missed several matches through injury this season, but his importance to the side has become increasingly clear whenever he has been available. Arsenal will be hoping he can remain fit, as his creativity and finishing ability offer an added dimension in attack.

Rice Praises Team Mate

Eze’s performances have also impressed those within the squad, with Declan Rice highlighting the impact the midfielder can make during the run-in. As quoted via Metro Sport, Rice said: ‘That’s what he’s been brought here to do.

‘I said a few weeks ago, his ball striking is unbelievable. What a player, what a guy, and he’s going to be massive for us these next few weeks. We really need him.’

Arsenal supporters will be encouraged by the praise from one of the club’s senior figures, particularly with the team chasing silverware. If Eze can stay available and maintain his form, he may well have a decisive role in determining where the Premier League trophy ends up this season.

With difficult fixtures still ahead, Arsenal require their key players to perform consistently. On current evidence, Eze appears ready to answer that challenge and help drive the Gunners towards their objective.