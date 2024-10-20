Rice calls for togetherness as Arsenal faces a congested fixture list

Declan Rice wants Arsenal to move on from their Premier League loss to Bournemouth as they prepare for a challenging run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

The defeat ended the Gunners’ impressive ten-month unbeaten streak in away matches, leaving the team disappointed.

Mikel Arteta’s side had seemed invincible on the road, but two costly errors against the Cherries resulted in a loss that cost them all three points.

With that match behind them, Arsenal must now shift their focus to the upcoming games. In their next six matches, they face a tough schedule that includes clashes with Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Newcastle, among others.

It’s a demanding stretch that will require them to be at their best to avoid further setbacks, and Rice is already looking ahead to these crucial matches.

Although the loss to Bournemouth is painful, the midfielder believes it’s time for the team to stick together and aim for positive results in the games to come.

He told Arsenal Media:

“We’ll keep pushing, we’ll keep fighting on, I think that’s the most important thing. The fans were amazing. It’s so disappointing because we wanted to stay unbeaten, we wanted to win the game, but this is football and it’s a real rollercoaster, it was never going to be perfect, there’s ups and downs but we need to stick together because there’s another six or seven games coming up this month so plenty of positives to look forward to.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have too many tough games left to play, so we should focus on them now.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…