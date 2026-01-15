Rice clashes with Arsenal coach during win against Chelsea

Declan Rice was captured on camera appearing visibly angry and speaking forcefully to someone in the tunnel during Arsenal’s victory away at Chelsea yesterday, and it has since emerged that the exchange involved Gunners assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg. The footage quickly drew attention due to Rice’s reputation as one of the most composed and professional figures in the game.

Rice is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in English football and has been a model of consistency since arriving at the Emirates. His leadership qualities are frequently highlighted by teammates and supporters alike, with his character and work ethic placing him among the senior voices in the squad. Both in and out of possession, he continues to set the standard through his performances and conduct.

Rare moment of visible frustration

Because of that reputation, the incident came as a surprise to many observers. Rice is often praised for setting an example to younger players, not only at Arsenal but across English football. His calm demeanour and professionalism have been central to his standing within the group, which made the apparent disagreement stand out as highly unusual.

During the tunnel exchange, several players appeared to intervene in an effort to defuse the situation. Gabriel was seen stepping between the two parties, seemingly attempting to calm matters before they escalated further. The brief but intense moment contrasted sharply with Rice’s usual composed image, raising questions about what had triggered such frustration.

Lip reader reveals heated exchange

Further details have now emerged regarding what was said during the confrontation. As reported by The Daily Mail, a professional lip reader has analysed the footage and disclosed the words exchanged. According to the report, Rice was first seen saying, “just go,” before Gabriel intervened and addressed Stuivenberg, saying, “Stop, please stop, please stop”.

The lip reader then claims Rice exclaimed, “Oh for f***’s sake”, at which point Gabriel again attempted to calm the situation by urging him to be “calm”. The exchange was brief, but clearly charged with emotion, before the players and staff moved on.

While the moment was striking, it is unlikely to significantly alter perceptions of Rice’s character. Those close to the club will view it as an isolated incident, borne out of the intensity and pressure of elite competition, rather than a reflection of his overall conduct.