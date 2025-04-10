Rice compared to Liverpool legend after his Real Madrid performance

Rio Ferdinand expressed his admiration for Declan Rice’s outstanding display in Arsenal’s 3-0 triumph over Real Madrid, a result that gave the Gunners a significant advantage heading into the second leg in Spain. The midfielder delivered an exceptional performance, scoring twice from free kicks to break the deadlock and put Arsenal in control of the match. Mikel Merino later added a third, completing a memorable night for the Gunners.

Rice has been a vital presence in Arsenal’s midfield since his high-profile move to the club. However, this particular performance, against one of Europe’s most successful teams, is already being hailed as one of his finest to date. The quality of his goals and the timing of his contributions set the tone for Arsenal’s dominance, and the significance of the match has led to comparisons with some of the most iconic moments in English football.

The nature of Rice’s goals – especially the decisive free kicks – prompted comparisons to the kind of moments frequently associated with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The midfielder’s influence on the match, both in leadership and execution, mirrored the type of performance that defines elite players on the biggest stage.

Ferdinand, speaking about Rice’s impact, highlighted the importance of such moments in the careers of top-level players. As quoted by Football London, he remarked:

“Every top player needs a standout moment.

“[Steven] Gerrard had loads, [Frank] Lampard had many of them and [Paul] Scholes had many of them.

“He hadn’t had that yet in an Arsenal shirt. This was that moment. I don’t think he needs to be as good or anything like Gerrard because I don’t think that can be reincarnated.”

The comparison underlines just how influential Rice was in that fixture and affirms his growing stature at Arsenal. Performances of that calibre will be crucial as the club continues to push for success on multiple fronts. Supporters and pundits alike will now be eager to see whether Rice can continue producing these high-impact displays in the final stretch of the season.