Declan Rice expects a “big reaction” at Wolves – “We need to stand tall”

The past seven days have not gone as planned for our Gunners. A setback to Villa last Sunday cost them the title race lead; with 71 points, they are now 2 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Three days after their 2-0 loss to Villa, they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, denying them a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Four days after their loss to Bayern, the Gunners now go to the Midlands to face Wolves in the Premier League. This trip to Molineux Stadium provides Arteta and his team with an opportunity to shift the narrative. It provides them with an opportunity to return to winning ways. Declan Rice is feeling confident that we will bounce back and show our true form again today. He told Arsenal.com: “We’re a young group. There’s a lot of demand and pressure on us now to deliver, and rightly so because we’re good at what we do.”

“This is Arsenal Football Club, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we need to stand tall and be counted for. And that now goes back to Saturday. We’ve got Wolves away, and that’s where our big reaction is going to happen.”

Given Declan Rice’s words, I’m confident the Gunners will take advantage of the opportunity. In response to the loss to Bayern, the record Arsenal signing stated that, despite being a young team, they are rightfully under pressure to deliver, and that is exactly what they will do.

I certainly hope they do, as Arsenal must win all of their remaining games if they are to have a chance of winning the league, which is why we need a reaction from them against Wolves. Hopefully, at the end of the game, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil would say, “Honestly, we faced Arsenal at the worst time.”

Onwards and upwards to the top of the League!

Sam P

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…