Rice explains why he was angry at himself at halftime against Bournemouth

Declan Rice was seen angrily speaking to himself at halftime of Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth yesterday, and he has now explained why.

Rice was yet again one of Arsenal’s most reliable players in the game as the Gunners delivered a terrific performance in a 3-0 win.

The midfielder has arguably been the best signing of the season in the Premier League, making the record-breaking fee Arsenal paid to sign him look like a steal.

Rice always gives his best and was at that level during the game against the Cherries. However, he missed a sitter that could have extended Arsenal’s first-half lead.

Speaking after the game, he was asked why he was angry at halftime and explained, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think you see in the first-half, it was domination. We could have been four or five up, if I’m being honest with you.

‘I missed the sitter, and I was fuming, to be honest. I couldn’t let it go, and I knew there was an opportunity for me today to score.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the best players in Europe this season, and his response shows why he is destined for greatness.

This is just the beginning of his Arsenal career, and if the midfielder stays in shape and maintains the right attitude, we will enjoy even more from him in the coming seasons.

