Rice gives his opinion on Arteta following his superb start at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has expressed his admiration for Mikel Arteta’s managerial approach just weeks after they began working together.

Arteta had been pursuing Rice since the previous season and was determined to bring the English midfielder to his team. Despite having the opportunity to join Manchester City and work with one of the most esteemed managers in the game, Rice opted for a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners’ record signing has made a promising start to his time at the club and has now shared his positive assessment of Arteta’s qualities as a manager.

Speaking to Tubes and Ange YouTube channel, Rice said: “He’s top. A really really top guy on and off the pitch. I think on the pitch you can see tactically what he tries to do and how good he is and then off the pitch, he’s a really top guy as well,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all know Arteta is one of the best managers in England and Rice is confirming it for us now.

The midfielder is doing well in our squad and this good rapport between him and his manager will improve him further.

We expect Rice to keep getting better and Arteta is one of the best man managers in the league, so we know he will support his summer signing to reach his full potential.

