Rice hands England an injury scare ahead of Euro 2024 knockout games

Declan Rice has handed England a small injury scare as the Three Lions prepare for the knockout stage of Euro 2024.

The Arsenal midfielder has been a mainstay in the team since the competition began and is expected to maintain his place throughout.

Despite remaining unbeaten, England has been underwhelming in the competition so far, with Rice consistently fulfilling his role.

The Three Lions need him in their midfield for every game to succeed in the tournament, and they are now concerned about his fitness.

A report in The Sun claims the Arsenal star trained alone and away from the group in the latest England session due to not being fit enough to participate in full training.

Rice is expected to recover quickly because he is a key player for England, and the team will certainly manage him carefully to ensure his availability.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect this to be a minor issue otherwise he would have left the team camp to return to the Emirates.

Rice’s fitness is important if England is to go far in the Euros and win it, so we wish him well. Hopefully, he will be back in full training soon.

ADMIN COMMENT

