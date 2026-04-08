Rice has matched an Arteta record that has stood since 2013

Declan Rice has established himself as a dominant presence in midfield, delivering performances that have justified Arsenal’s decision to break their transfer record to secure his signature.

The Gunners hold the England international in high regard, and he continues to provide valuable contributions whenever he plays. That was once again evident in the match against Sporting Club, where his influence proved decisive despite the team not producing one of their strongest overall displays of the season.

Midfield Authority on Display

Although Arsenal did not perform at their usual level, Rice stood out with one of his most impressive displays in recent months. Sporting is a dangerous side, yet Arsenal entrusted him with a more defensive role, asking him to act as a midfield enforcer throughout the match.

He executed that responsibility with precision, disrupting play and regaining possession consistently. His performance underlined his tactical awareness and ability to adapt to different roles, demonstrating why he has become such an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s system.

Matching a Notable Record

Rice’s impact was further highlighted by a remarkable statistic, with Opta revealing that he matched a record previously set by his current manager. He won possession 13 times during the game, the most by an Arsenal midfielder in a Champions League knockout fixture since Arteta achieved the same number against Bayern Munich in 2013.

Now playing under Arteta’s guidance, Rice followed his manager’s instructions effectively, producing one of his standout performances in the competition this season. His ability to embrace the demands of the role and deliver at a high level reinforces Arsenal’s trust in him.

As he excelled in this position, Rice demonstrated that he can be relied upon in high-pressure situations. Arsenal will need him to replicate this level of performance in even bigger matches as they continue their pursuit of success both domestically and in Europe.