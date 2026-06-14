Rice, Havertz & Odegaard Among Arsenal Stars On Target In The World Cup Friendlies

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially got underway on June 11th, but before the tournament began, nations across the globe completed their final preparations through a series of international friendlies.

Arsenal have 15 players representing their countries in North America, and several of those Gunners headed into the tournament full of confidence after finding the net during the warm-up fixtures. From established leaders such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal’s international stars showed they are capable of making an impact when it mattered most.

Here is a look at the five Arsenal players who got on the scoresheet before the World Cup kicked off.

Arsenal Attackers Continue Their Goalscoring Form

Viktor Gyokeres – Sweden

The Swedish striker continued his impressive form in Sweden’s final warm-up fixture, scoring in a 2-2 draw against Greece on June 4th. Arsenal supporters will be hoping Gyokeres can carry that goalscoring touch into the World Cup and beyond as he looks to lead Sweden’s attack on the biggest stage.

Leandro Trossard – Belgium

Belgium ended their preparations in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 victory over Tunisia on June 6th, with Leandro Trossard among the goals. The versatile attacker remains an important figure for club and country, and Belgium will be hoping his creativity and finishing can help drive them through the group stages.

Kai Havertz – Germany

Kai Havertz was on target as Germany secured an impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on June 6th. The Arsenal forward enjoyed a strong domestic campaign and will be looking to build on that momentum as Germany seek to challenge for the World Cup trophy.

Arsenal Midfield Leaders Also Find The Net

Martin Odegaard – Norway

Norway’s captain led by example during their preparations, finding the net in a 1-1 draw against Morocco on June 7th. Odegaard remains the heartbeat of both Arsenal and Norway, and his leadership and creativity will be crucial if his nation are to make a deep run in the tournament.

Declan Rice – England

Declan Rice rounded off England’s preparations by scoring in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Costa Rica on June 10th. The Arsenal midfielder continues to add goals to his all-action game, and England supporters will be hoping he can replicate his outstanding club form on the international stage this summer.

With the World Cup now underway, Arsenal fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Seeing Gyokeres, Trossard, Havertz, Odegaard and Rice all among the goals before the tournament began suggests several Gunners are arriving in North America full of confidence and ready to make their mark.

Which Arsenal player do you think will have the biggest impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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