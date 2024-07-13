Rice is ready to give everything on Sunday to return home as a European champion

Declan Rice is determined to win Euro 2024 and insists he is ready to give his all for success when England faces Spain in the final of the competition on Sunday.

The midfielder and his teammates have a unique chance to end England’s trophy drought, which has lasted for decades.

Spain has been superb at the Euros, and most neutrals believe they deserve to be the champions of Europe and can be if things go to plan.

However, Rice, like every player on both teams in that final, wants to win the competition. The midfielder insists he is ready to give his all to return home as a European champion.

He said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports:

“The first couple of games, I was feeling more tired than I am now. As the adrenaline kicked in more, as the games ramp up, it gives you that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire.

“I think now. especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game – whether that’s in 90 or 120 (minutes) – we’ll give absolutely everything and that’s all we can ask for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

England also deserves to win the Euros as they have improved in every game until now, but it will be tough for them to win the match against Spain.

However, we expect Rice to be an important player for them whether they win the match or not.

ADMIN COMMENT

