Rice makes heartwarming donation to West Ham U15 player

Arsenal star Declan Rice has made a heartwarming donation to help treat a West Ham U15 player who is battling cancer, reports the Daily Mail.

The Arsenal midfielder, who left the Hammers just a year ago in a record-breaking move to the Emirates, clearly still has a deep connection to his former club and keeps up with news from there. This is likely how he learned about Oscar Fairs’ situation.

The 14-year-old has been in West Ham’s youth system since he was eight, showing great promise before discovering he had a rare form of brain tumour last year.

Oscar is now fighting back, and his family has opened a GoFundMe account to raise funds for his treatment.

Many people have contributed, but one name that stands out is Rice, who generously donated £5,000.

Rice, who made over 200 senior appearances for West Ham before moving to Arsenal, remains one of the most respected figures in the Arsenal dressing room

This kind gesture will earn Rice even more supporters, and it has been clear for some time that he has a great character.

Hopefully, his on-field performance will improve even further this season as we look to win some trophies.

