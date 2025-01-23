Rice makes it clear what he wants to do after scoring against Zagreb

Declan Rice has admitted he is gutted not to have scored another goal against Dinamo Zagreb, reflecting on a similar missed opportunity in a match against Manchester United, which ultimately proved costly.

The Arsenal midfielder has been making some notable runs from midfield as the team seeks to find goals outside their traditional attacking options. With the Gunners missing key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus due to long-term injuries, the responsibility for scoring has increasingly shifted to other parts of the squad, including the midfield and defence.

In their match against Dinamo Zagreb last night, Arsenal secured a convincing victory, with two of their goals coming from midfielders. Rice himself opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively. However, despite his early success, the 26-year-old lamented a missed opportunity to score a second goal, expressing his desire to be more clinical in front of goal.

Speaking to BBC Live after the Champions League match, Rice shared his frustration:

“I’m so annoyed, honestly, because I had the same position against Man Utd in the cup and I missed and then the same there. So I’m getting in the right positions when I play, obviously scored a good goal in the first half but I’m annoyed I didn’t get a second, you know. I’ve got to be a bit more clinical.”

With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts this season, the importance of goals from midfield cannot be overstated. Rice’s ability to consistently find himself in promising positions could prove pivotal in the club’s pursuit of success across different competitions. However, converting those chances into goals will be key to easing the pressure on the team’s depleted attack and maintaining momentum in the absence of key players.