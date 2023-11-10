Declan Rice on Sevilla win “Arsenal can’t be losing three games in a row”

Declan Rice should be enjoying his time at the Emirates. I’m sure he feels like that’s where he should have been all along. He is still growing from strength to strength months after joining Arsenal on a £105 million deal. He has already acclimated to the Arsenal way of life.

Hearing him speak, you can’t help but respect his winners attitude. After all, Arsenal is not a place for losers. After the 2-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday night, he exuded confidence in how brilliant they are, why, and how they got the job done.

Speaking on TNT after the match, he said, “Tough game. We knew what to expect, and we knew it was a big night. We wanted to get three points on the board. That was key tareget. “After the upset in the cup and on the weekend, a club like Arsenal can’t be losing three games in a row. The manager made that clear.

“Sometimes when you’re playing against a back five, it’s hard to break down, but we kept persisting.”

Does Declan Rice even know what a sub-par performance is? Ridiculous footballer. pic.twitter.com/WHKNew4SMZ — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 9, 2023

Mikel Arteta is a tactical genius, but we knew that already. The transformation Arsenal has undergone since he took over is just mind-blowing. The Gunners are now not just playing “entertaining football,” they are also picking up results and they are winning.

Of Arteta’s brilliance, the ex-Hammer notes how effectively the Spaniard is guiding them and why the players adore him as he is. “We love it. You see how passionate he is. Sometimes he gets criticized for how he is on the sidelines, but he’s living the game through us. He’s so energetic, and the way he speaks, he’s like a teacher the way he is in the changing room with us,” added Rice.

Arsenal have a good chance of advancing to the UCL knockout stages, and they will almost certainly do so when they play Lens in the Champions League next. Anything can happen in the knockouts so, fingers crossed, they can carry their battling spirit there and establish a name for themselves at the highest levels.

Sam P

