Rice reveals what he could have done if he didn’t make it as a footballer

Declan Rice was released by Chelsea as a teenager, prompting him to move to West Ham to develop his skills and prove the Blues wrong.

Many young players might have given up after such a setback, but Rice persevered and has since become one of the best English players of his generation.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign him last season, and he has justified every penny spent on him.

But what might have happened if Rice had not been among the few who make it in professional football?

The midfielder has revealed what he might have pursued if he hadn’t succeeded as a pro footballer. Rice mentioned that he had considered a career in firefighting, as it was a profession he admired for its bravery and service to the community. This alternative path shows Rice’s determination to excel and contribute positively, regardless of the field.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Ever since I was young, I have dreamt of becoming a professional footballer. Fortunately for me, that dream became a reality.

‘However, given my love of the game, I know that if I hadn’t made it as a football player, as so many people don’t, I still would have wanted to have a job in football.’

Rice has been in fantastic form for us since he moved to the Emirates and the midfielder has only spent a season for us.

If he had given up when he was released by Chelsea, the world would have been robbed of a unique talent.

