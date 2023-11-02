Rice sends a classy message to West Ham despite being booed last night

Declan Rice’s professional career owes much to West Ham United, as he initially broke through the ranks at the club. West Ham signed him after Chelsea had released him as a teenager, and he went on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe.
Rice departed West Ham after helping them win the Europa Conference League last season, and his move to Arsenal also earned West Ham a substantial fee. When he returned to the London Stadium as an Arsenal player, he likely expected a warm reception.
While most fans welcomed him warmly, Rice faced some booing during the match as West Ham outperformed Arsenal. Nonetheless, at the end of the game, the midfielder conveyed a classy message to the fans of his former club.
He posted on Instagram: “Despite the result, loved being back at the stadium & seeing so many familiar faces.
“Thank you West Ham fans for the reception. Will be forever grateful to all of you.
“Wish you all nothing but the best for the rest of the season. See you soon!”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is a very classy and respectful player and most of us are not surprised by his response to the booing he received.
The midfielder has just joined us, but he is well on his way to becoming a legend at the Emirates.
