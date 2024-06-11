Rice set to start England’s opener despite competition in his position

Declan Rice’s first season as an Arsenal player has been extremely successful, as the midfielder has proven to be an exceptional addition to the squad.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to sign him, making him more expensive than most Manchester City players. However, his performance in his first season at the Emirates has silenced any discussions about his price tag.

Rice’s talent was evident at West Ham, but he has seamlessly integrated into the Arsenal team, making significant contributions.

His presence has elevated Arsenal into a genuine title contender, and it seems only a matter of time before they win some trophies.

Currently, Rice is with the England squad for Euro 2024, where they aim to win the competition after making significant progress in recent international tournaments.

Despite England boasting many top midfielders, 90Mins reports that Rice is set to become a starter for the Three Lions.

The report indicates that England is expected to field a midfield trio of Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Euro 2024.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is the best player in the England squad in his role, and we expect him to keep improving.

His performances were not enough to help us win some trophies last season but it could do so next term.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…