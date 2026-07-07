Rice tipped to take over Henderson’s role in England camp

Jordan Henderson suffered a freak injury after the England versus Mexico match when he tripped over the advertising boards and broke his arm.

The Englishman remains one of the most experienced players in the squad and has continued to deliver strong performances for the Three Lions. However, his most important contribution to the current team is his leadership and influence within the group.

Rice expected to take on greater leadership role

As a veteran of many major competitions who is still performing at the highest level, Thomas Tuchel selected Henderson for his squad because of the experience and guidance he provides to the team.

Henderson has remained an important figure in the squad, but his absence could create a leadership gap that Rice is now expected to help fill. Rice is a natural leader and is part of the leadership group within the Three Lions camp, with Football London reporting that he will provide the same type of support Henderson has offered.

England prepare for Henderson’s absence

Rice has already taken on leadership responsibilities at club level, having captained West Ham, and he has been tipped to take that role from Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. This means stepping into a bigger leadership position with the England national team should not be a difficult task for him.

The midfielder will have the opportunity to demonstrate why he can be trusted with greater responsibility while Henderson recovers from his injury. His presence within the squad could become even more important as England continues its push in the competition.

Henderson will spend some time in hospital after undergoing surgery, and his recovery will determine when he can return to action.

For now, England will rely on other senior players to maintain the standards and unity that Henderson has helped establish. Rice will have enough time to show that he can become a leading voice within the England camp and provide the guidance required during an important stage of the tournament.