Rice vs Xhaka: Stat shows how both players have started life in and outside Arsenal

Granit Xhaka departed from Arsenal in the summer following the Gunners’ signing of Declan Rice from West Ham, and both players have made significant contributions at their respective new clubs.

Rice has become a regular for Arsenal, much like Xhaka, who now plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

As the Swiss captain was one of Arsenal’s standout players last season during their close pursuit of the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s side greatly appreciated his performances, prompting fans to implore him to stay for another season.

However, Rice has also excelled since his record-breaking move to Arsenal. Due to Kai Havertz’s ineffectiveness, Rice has assumed a more advanced role on the pitch, reminiscent of Xhaka’s position in his final season at Arsenal.

Throughout this term, The Sun has closely followed both players. Rice has featured in all of Arsenal’s 12 league games, while Xhaka has played in 11 matches for Bayer.

Xhaka averages 88 minutes per game, slightly more than Rice’s average of 85 minutes. The Arsenal midfielder has completed 721 passes, whereas Xhaka has made 1097 passes so far.

In terms of chances created, Xhaka leads with 12, compared to Rice’s 9. Defensively, Rice has made 16 interceptions, while Xhaka has recorded nine.

As for disciplinary matters, Rice is yet to receive a yellow card, while Xhaka has accumulated three. Additionally, the Swiss captain boasts a superior win ratio at 91% compared to Rice’s 67%.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is unfair to compare these players at this stage of the season and we just have to wait for a few more seasons to see who is still doing well.

