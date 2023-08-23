Rice will be essential to Arsenal’s success this season states journalist

Declan Rice has emerged as Arsenal’s latest high-value signing, and his performances since joining the club have validated their investment.

In a record-breaking transfer from West Ham, Arsenal secured Rice with the belief that he will hold a pivotal role within the squad.

Although Arsenal has participated in only two competitive matches so far, Rice has swiftly established himself as one of their most impactful acquisitions.

His performance in the recent match against Crystal Palace highlighted his capabilities, leaving Arsenal eager for more from him in the future.

Collectively, his initial days at the club have been promising, drawing recognition from various pundits and analysts who foresee a prosperous journey ahead for him.

Adrian Bishop of The Daily Mail predicts that Rice could become the driving force if Arsenal manages to attain substantial success in the ongoing campaign.

He writes in his column:

“In a hard-fought victory, Rice was integral to his team’s success, pulling the strings and being named man of the match as the 10-man Gunners emerged victorious at Selhurst Park.

“If Arteta’s side are to have any chance of keeping pace with Man City this season, these are must-win games, and the quality and stability Rice brings to the club’s midfield will be essential.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders in England at the moment after his fine run of form at West Ham and the Englishman will do well on our books.

He has been a fine player for us in the few games he has played and we expect him to continue doing well as his career continues.