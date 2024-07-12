Rice will break a habit if England wins the Euros on Sunday

Declan Rice has revealed one unusual thing he would do if England wins Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The Three Lions have reached the final of the competition for the second consecutive edition and will face Spain.

It has been a challenging tournament for England, but they found their rhythm in the knockout stages and will now compete against the Spaniards in the final.

Rice has been a key player for England throughout the tournament, and his top form will be crucial if they are to win the competition.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead, Rice shared that if England achieves success, he will drink a beer. This is particularly notable because the midfielder has previously mentioned that he has never drunk a beer. However, he revealed that he will probably down a pint if the Three Lions triumph in Germany on Sunday.

He said, as quoted by Four Four Two:

“I remember that,” Rice said ahead of the final, when he was reminded of his 2021 confession.

“Since that time, I’ve had a beer but I had it with a bit of lemonade. If we win, I’ll have a proper beer. I’ll probably have to hold my nose as I hate the smell!”

Rice has been superb for England at the Euros, and we expect the midfielder to do whatever he wants if the Three Lions win the Euros as long as it is legally allowed.

