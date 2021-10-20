Rich Premier League club wants to beat Arsenal to the signature of Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton striker has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now as the Gunners look to bolster their squad.

They could lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer and Calvert-Lewin is one of the strikers they are considering adding quality to their squad.

The former Sheffield United striker has emerged as one of the best in England and he has also become a full international with the Three Lions.

Mikel Arteta has invested heavily in English players recently and that makes him an ideal next target.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports that Newcastle is looking to beat the Gunners to his signature in the next transfer window.

The Magpies have just been taken over by a new ownership group that includes the Saudi Arabia government.

They are now the richest club in the world, and the report says they consider him the perfect fit for their squad.

The Magpies believe he can combine well Callum Wilson in their attack as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

We expect them to splash the cash in the January transfer window and they could beat the Gunners to the Everton striker by offering more money.