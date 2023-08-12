Richard Keys argues over Martinelli’s assist for Nketiah’s goal

Richard Keys argues that Gabriel Martinelli never meant the pass that set up Eddie Nketiah’s goal for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest.

Keys, a known critic of Mikel Arteta, was among millions of football fans who watched the game and saw Arsenal hold on to win the match 2-1.

Nketiah was in the team as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who is injured and unavailable for selection.

Martinelli has kept his place on the left side of the Arsenal attack and was in good form down that wing during the game.

In one of his surging runs, the ball broke kindly to Nketiah, and the striker fired home the opener.

But Keys argues he did not mean to pass the ball to the English striker. He tweeted:

“Lovely goal. Brilliant Martinelli – but I’m not sure he meant the pass. He wanted that for himself but it was a big touch. he lost control of. We’ll argue about it as long as we have Bergkamp at Newcastle.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keys’ opinion is not important in the grand scheme of things and he would be smart to keep them to himself.

The pundit has always been an Arsenal critic, so we do not care what he thinks and the most important thing is that we won.