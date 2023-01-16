Richard Keys blames Arsenal for Ramsdale incident (Plus video)

Richard Keys has a vendetta against Mikel Arteta after spending the last few months accusing the Arsenal gaffer of coming off his line during matches.

The pundit has called on the FA to ban the Spaniard, but Arteta hasn’t even been warned because of his animated touchline antics.

Keys has now stepped up his vendetta and after the Gunners’ clash against Tottenham, he appeared to blame Arteta for Aaron Ramsdale being kicked by a Spurs fan.

The Arsenal goalie got some stick from the Spurs fans behind him and he responded in kind, which angered some of the supporters and one kicked the England goalie after the game.

Keys said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: “Ramsdale has got form of winding supporters up and apparently had an exchange during the course of the second half with those Tottenham fans, Ben White as well who was over there.

‘My fear is, and I’ve been saying this for a while now, the guy in the middle (Arteta) is the most to blame for the inflammatory behaviour on the touchline that winds people up.

‘And if he’s not behaving himself, it’s likely the others in his team is not going to either, who ultimately then becomes the master of the discipline. There isn’t anyone.’

Richard Keys has actually blamed Arteta for a Tottenham fan kicking Ramsdale. Even for him, this has to be a new low, which says a lot given what he did to his family. His anti #Arsenal agenda is sensational. #afc pic.twitter.com/HS4OImwghW — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) January 15, 2023

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keys clearly has an agenda against Arteta and everything that happens around Arsenal, he will blame the gaffer for it.

The good thing is Arteta hardly cares about critics and ignores them long enough to win them over.

Piers Morgan criticised him for years, but now the British TV host supports the Arsenal gaffer and Keys will soon fall in love with the man leading Arsenal’s league charge.

