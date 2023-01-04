Richard Keys continues his vendetta against Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta is one of the most animated managers on the touchline. The emotional Spaniard often steps out of his area while giving instructions to his players or protesting for or against a decision.

He has rarely been punished for that, which does not make sense to Richard Keys, who has repeatedly called for him to be put in his place.

The pundit watched as Arteta moved around and outside his area in the feisty 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Newcastle United yesterday and attacked the Spaniard again.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Seriously – when is someone going to get control of Mikel Arteta? He’s an embarrassment. Totally out of control during games.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is an emotional manager who constantly stands up to ensure his players are focused on the task.

Keys has a problem with his behaviour, but it leaves you to wonder why because he does not work for the FA and cannot change anything.

As long as Arteta is not warned about his behaviour by the authorities, we have nothing to worry about.

If his animated presence on the touchline is why we are winning matches, then we advise him to continue as long as it brings a result.

Arteta on two points dropped by Arsenal and the transfer window

