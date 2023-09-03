Richard Keys hit out at Mikel Arteta after his claim over tactics

Bein Presenter Richard Keys has responded critically to Mikel Arteta’s claims that he uses multiple formations within a single game.

Arteta has overseen a transformation of the team since his appointment, and the club has been delivering strong performances across various competitions.

However, this season, Arteta has faced accusations of taking excessive risks and experimenting with the team’s setup. Despite the criticism, Arteta enjoys the backing of the club and supporters.

Keys, in response to Arteta’s recent interview where he discussed using multiple formations in matches, expressed his dissatisfaction with the manager’s approach.

The presenter said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘When I saw that, I was totally bemused. He’s saying when they played Manchester City, there were 46 different formations on the pitch. Come on! Then, in the next game against Fulham, there were 36? It’s just nonsense! That can only baffle staff.

‘Of course you can play the same system as you had last year, you just put different personnel into those positions. This is a case of too clever by half in my view. I think he will start to lose Arsenal fans if he’s not too careful.

‘He’s not a professor. He’s not changing the game. He will have to accept there are basics by which we’ve all had to abide by since the year dot. It’s basic, it’s not as complicated as he wants to try to make it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta remains one of the finest young managers in the game and we are blessed that he is our gaffer.

The former midfielder will continue to prove his worth and will always have our backing as long as the team continues to perform well in the games they play.

