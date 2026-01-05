Richard Keys makes shock statement about what Arsenal fans want from Gyokeres

Richard Keys has suggested that a section of Arsenal supporters appear to be turning against Viktor Gyokeres during his goal drought, questioning the level of backing the striker is receiving. Gyokeres has struggled to reproduce Sporting Club form, and Arsenal have yet to get the best out of him since his arrival.

Pressure on Gyokeres at the Emirates

The Swedish forward joined Arsenal with a formidable reputation after establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football. His goalscoring record prior to the move raised expectations that he would immediately transform Arsenal’s attack. The club had long been searching for a reliable goalscorer and believed Gyokeres was the solution to that problem.

However, his transition has not been straightforward. While Arsenal were aware that adapting to a new league and system would take time, patience among some supporters appears to be wearing thin. Gyokeres scored almost 100 goals across two seasons in Portugal, and that success has led many to expect instant impact in England. As goals have failed to arrive consistently, frustration has grown in the stands and across wider discussion.

Keys Questions Supporter Attitude

Keys believes the reaction from certain fans goes beyond disappointment and suggests a deeper issue with how the striker is being supported. Speaking as reported by the Metro, he questioned the atmosphere surrounding the team and the mindset of some followers. Keys said, ‘Arsenal fans are a strange beast. I get the feeling a lot of them are willing him to fail. That’s how they’re built. They are anxious about the fact they’re leading.

‘They’re not necessarily playing attractive football and own goals are being scored to give them wins.

‘I think they are a very different breed to most.’

His comments imply that anxiety around maintaining a strong league position may be influencing how performances are judged. While Arsenal continue to compete effectively, the scrutiny on Gyokeres remains intense.

The striker’s situation highlights the fine margins at the top level, where expectation and reality can quickly clash. Arsenal remain hopeful that with time and continued support, Gyokeres will rediscover the form that made him such a prized signing and justify the faith placed in him.