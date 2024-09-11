Richard Keys responds to the decision on Arsenal’s kit

Bein pundit Richard Keys has expressed his surprise at the decision to ban Arsenal from wearing their home kit in this weekend’s North London Derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal faces Spurs in a crucial match, and traditionally, both clubs have worn their home kits in this fixture for the past 38 years due to the clear difference in their colours.

However, the Premier League has ruled that Arsenal’s home shirt this season contains too much white, prompting them to instruct the Gunners to wear their away kit instead.

Arsenal attempted to find a solution, such as wearing red shorts, but this proposal was rejected, and they will now have to wear their away kit for the game.

Despite the kit controversy, Mikel Arteta’s team will aim to secure victory, though Keys has voiced his confusion over the Premier League’s decision.

He posted a screenshot of the news on X and captioned it:

“You can not be serious….”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The kit decision has already been made, and we have to focus more on our preparation for the fixture.

Spurs will be delighted by the news that Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will miss the game for us, but we have to prove that we can still win matches regardless of who is missing from our team.

