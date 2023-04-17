Richard Keys supports Arsenal over two key decisions against West Ham

Richard Keys is the last pundit you would expect to support Arsenal regardless of the situation, but even he believed the Gunners were unlucky on two decisions in their game against West Ham.

Arsenal ended the game 2-2, a result that means their title challenge is now in jeopardy.

The next games are must-win for them because it does not seem Manchester City will drop points anytime soon and Mikel Arteta’s men know this.

But the result in the game against the Hammers could have been more positive for them if some key decisions had not gone against them.

One of them was the penalty awarded to the hosts and Keys suggests that Lucas Paqueta should have been punished for a dive instead. He said as quoted by Express Sport: “Anyway, I’d be booking Paqueta.”

Also, there was a shout for handball by the Gunners that wasn’t given and Keys believe it should have been: “Arm. That’s arm. I said it at the time. If it’s chest to arm… but I think that’s handball.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have struggled in the last few weeks, which is sad because we are at the business end of the term now.

The players know this is a key period for us, and we expect them to start doing much better than we are currently doing.