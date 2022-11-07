Richard Keys wants Arteta punished for his repeated touchline behaviour

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has pointed out Mikel Arteta’s behaviour that needs to be punished.

Arteta’s team is having a good season thanks to tactical prowess, but the Spaniard can be overly animated on the touchline in some matches.

In doing that, he often steps out of his technical area and it is an act that Keys has noticed.

The gaffer did it again in the 1-0 win against Chelsea and Keys was unhappy about the act.

In response, he took to his Twitter account and posted an image of Arteta outside his technical area with the caption: “Why is this allowed every week @FA_PGMOL? Arteta has been jumping up & down all game – way outside his technical area. Potter is in his & 4th is watching. Do something about this man.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keys seems angry that Arsenal is succeeding because this is hardly a big deal.

There is an assistant referee on that side of the pitch who will notify the centre official if Arteta steps out of the line in any game.

As long as that hasn’t happened, we have nothing to worry about because Keys’ opinion does not count.

