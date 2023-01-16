Arsenal News Latest News

Richarlison apologises to Arsenal man for snubbing him

Tottenham striker, Richarlison has apologised to Arsenal man Gabriel Martinelli for snubbing him during the fiery North London Derby yesterday.

Spurs had a terrible day at home against the Premier League leaders, but Arsenal seemed to enjoy themselves for the majority of the fixture.

At one point, Martinelli went to take a set piece while Richarlison warmed up nearby, the Arsenal man offered a handshake to his compatriot, but Richarlison ignored him.

The Spurs man has apologised and revealed why he snubbed the Arsenal attacker.

He said via Metro Football:

‘It was a foul there that the referee ended up giving, we were close to the move, in my opinion, it wasn’t, I told him he was diving a lot, so I didn’t shake his hand.

‘I’m apologising to him. Like it or not, he’s my teammate. It’s part of the game, it’s a derby, we were hot-headed.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Richarlison has shown over the years that he is a player that takes things personally, while Martinelli believes it is just a game of football.

The Arsenal man will not care so much about the act. After all, it did not stop the Gunners from getting maximum points from the fixture.

Hopefully, we will beat Manchester United in our next game and continue to march toward winning the league title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Should Arsenal now make this out-of-favour EPL striker our main target this winter?
Richard Keys blames Arsenal for Ramsdale incident (Plus video)
Why Aaron Ramsdale was key to Arsenal’s win over Tottenham
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs