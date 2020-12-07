Ridiculous clauses might scupper Arsenal move for exciting 20-year-old star

Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets ahead of the next transfer window.

The Hungarian has proven to be a talented boy in the last two seasons and he looks set to depart from RB Salzburg.

His fine form for the Austrian side has placed him in the shopping window for January, and the right offer will surely tempt Salzburg to sell.

The 20-year-old has a contract that is expiring in 2022 and his team has set a release clause of £22million.

That fee isn’t a problem for Arsenal who has devised a favourable method to try to pay it over a period of time.

However, The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners might not have it their way when it comes to landing him.

It claims that Arsenal’s plan to spread the payment might not work because Salzburg has set a two-week deadline for the complete payment of his release clause when it is first triggered.

The report also adds that the Austrian side also seeks a 20 percent sell-on fee in his future transfer. This fee will be on the transfer fee that he is sold for by any team that buys him, not the profit on it.

It also adds that should he want to leave his current team next month, he would have to tell them by 15th of December.