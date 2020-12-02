‘Right manager’ Arteta cannot be judged ‘yet’

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Mikel Arteta is still the ‘right manager’ for the job, insisting that one look at ‘the bigger picture’ at Arsenal makes that clear.

The Spaniard took over the club in turmoil, and has been part of a major shake-up in North London, including Edu coming in to work closely behind the scenes, and others leaving also.

On the pitch, Arsenal made huge strides within a short space in time as Arteta brought a change in mentality, and the club ended up winning silverware in the FA Cup.

While the team is still undergoing changes, and with some very important signings having been brought in, Balague is of the belief that Arteta is still doing a good job, and says that he will need to be judged at some point, but it is too early to consider that currently.

“If you are the type of fan that judges after every game, then they lost, so he’s not,” Balague told his channel on YouTube. “But if you’re the kind of guy that sees the bigger picture, and sees what’s happening at the club, and what’s needed… of course he’s the right manager.”

“Give him time. You cannot judge him yet, but there will be a time where he will have to be judged. By that point, come back to me; and I think you will agree with me that Arteta will have done a good job at Arsenal,” he added.

While the majority of fans are under no illusion that Arteta still needs time to set things right, there is a growing number of people who are slowly turning on the boss as he struggles to turn our form around.

Which side of the fence are you on?

Patrick