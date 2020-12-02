‘Right manager’ Arteta cannot be judged ‘yet’

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Mikel Arteta is still the ‘right manager’ for the job, insisting that one look at ‘the bigger picture’ at Arsenal makes that clear.
The Spaniard took over the club in turmoil, and has been part of a major shake-up in North London, including Edu coming in to work closely behind the scenes, and others leaving also.
On the pitch, Arsenal made huge strides within a short space in time as Arteta brought a change in mentality, and the club ended up winning silverware in the FA Cup.
While the team is still undergoing changes, and with some very important signings having been brought in, Balague is of the belief that Arteta is still doing a good job, and says that he will need to be judged at some point, but it is too early to consider that currently.
“If you are the type of fan that judges after every game, then they lost, so he’s not,” Balague told his channel on YouTube. “But if you’re the kind of guy that sees the bigger picture, and sees what’s happening at the club, and what’s needed… of course he’s the right manager.”
“Give him time. You cannot judge him yet, but there will be a time where he will have to be judged. By that point, come back to me; and I think you will agree with me that Arteta will have done a good job at Arsenal,” he added.
While the majority of fans are under no illusion that Arteta still needs time to set things right, there is a growing number of people who are slowly turning on the boss as he struggles to turn our form around.
Which side of the fence are you on?
Patrick
Well obviously I am one who “sees the big picture”. Not being an intellectual pygmy, as so many “Arteta must go” dimwits are urging, I see the wider picture and the longer game ahead.
What I truly HATE is those fairweather fans who judge a manager by the last three or four results.
You can bet that should we win our next four games many of these pygmies would change camp, just like that. Then back again should we lose the next four after that. Sigh! Some “fans” disgust me!
I think its wrong to liable people as dim wits tbh. I think we all have different views and to me the arteta out camp has alot more valid reasons for out than the in camp that just say give him time.
As I have previously said give him the full year and judge. Over all. In the mean time it is fair to talk about each game on a game by game basis I think.
I would like guys like you JF to tell me honestly if arteta knows his best 11. If arteta knows his best formation. If you know artetas style of play. If you know his tactics. Then ask if the players know all of these things.
Let’s also ask if arteta has made any quality signings ? Granted it has knky been 1.5 windows the only player I would have picked for arsenal would be TP.
I think arteta has the talk and bags of potential. But honestly from what I have seen this season I cannot think of a game where I though yeah this looks like the right manager.
JF please tell me which game this season you have felt like this. You are more than entitled to your opinion but before you use certain language I think you should really provide some evidence and use that to argue your case instead.
End of last season I felt like wow arteta will be great but any real fan surley cN see that this has changed for both them selves and most other fans. Nkt because they are fake, dim wits or fair weather but because our football has been shocking !!!!