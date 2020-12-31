Right now, would Arsenal fans be happy with coming 6th in the League?

Even after two wins in a row Arsenal are still languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table due to the awful run that preceeded Christmas.

But a quick look at the table shows that we are only actually six points below Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City, which does not seem such a big gap considering there are still 22 games to go. The leaders Liverpool are only 6 points above that chasing pack and the way so many crazy results are happening in this campaign, it would seem that the title could be won by any of the top 13 if they suddenly went on a long winning run.

But the Arsenal legend Ray Parlour thinks that the very best they can hope for is getting up to 6th place. He told TalkSport: “They won’t get in the top four, they’re too far behind and they’ve given themselves too much of a hill to climb,”

“I know the other teams above them are slipping up as well but I just can’t see it.

“There’s four better teams than Arsenal at the moment. For me, sixth place is probably the best they can get.”

“At the start of the season, after winning the FA Cup, they made some good signings. Thomas Partey’s not really been in the team at the moment.

“He’s going to make a big difference in that midfield area, a bit more mobility. Look at the teams. You could argue Liverpool, Manchester City, Spurs are going okay, Chelsea will come good again when they’ve got their players back, Leicester, Manchester United… so it’s going to be difficult.”

Well they way I look at it is that if we can get as high as 6th, then I see no reason why we can’t just get a few more points that put us into the Top Four!

Where do you think we could realistically finish this season if we can get Partey fit, and sign that AM that we are desperate for?