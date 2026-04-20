Rio Ferdinand aims a sly dig at Arsenal over a Manchester United signing

Rio Ferdinand has appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal following the impressive emergence of Ayden Heaven at Manchester United. The young defender has continued to earn praise after making a strong impact since leaving the Gunners for Old Trafford.

Manchester United moved to sign Heaven from Arsenal after he was unable to break into their first team. Since arriving, he has received valuable opportunities and regular game time, suggesting the club saw significant potential in his development.

Heaven Impresses At Old Trafford

Heaven was trusted with minutes under Ruben Amorim, while Michael Carrick has also continued to involve him in important matches. That level of faith has helped the defender gain experience and confidence in a demanding environment.

His growing role naturally raises questions over why he did not receive a similar opportunity with Arsenal before his departure. Given his recent displays, some observers may feel he could have been tested at senior level before being sold for a relatively modest fee.

Manchester United took a chance on the youngster, and early signs suggest that decision may prove to be a smart one. Heaven has shown composure and maturity when called upon, indicating he could become an important player in the future.

Ferdinand Praises United Recruitment

United’s recruitment has often been criticised over the past decade, but Ferdinand believes this transfer deserves recognition. He used Heaven’s latest performance as an example of positive work behind the scenes.

Speaking after the defender’s recent display, Ferdinand wrote, as quoted by Metro Sports: ‘The recruitment has taken a battering at Manchester United over the last 10 years & rightly so, but we need to shout out.

‘Ayden Heaven, £1m! Still lots to learn, but called upon once again and delivered!’

While Heaven may not have been viewed as ready for Arsenal’s senior side at the time, that does not necessarily make the judgment incorrect. Arsenal currently possess strong defensive options, which have helped them compete near the top of the league table.