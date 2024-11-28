Rio Ferdinand believes Man Utd is the favourite over Arsenal to sign attacker

Arsenal and Manchester United are in fierce competition to secure Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Club, but current indications suggest the Gunners may lose out in this transfer battle. Despite struggling against Arsenal when facing Mikel Arteta’s side, his performance was not a reflection of his quality. Arsenal effectively neutralised him, a feat many other clubs, including Manchester City, failed to achieve—City conceded three goals to the Swedish striker.

Gyökeres thrived under former Sporting manager Rúben Amorim, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the striker’s career. This connection has fueled speculation that Gyökeres could be tempted to reunite with Amorim at Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to invest heavily to bring the forward into their squad, which places them in a strong position in the transfer race.

Rio Ferdinand, speaking on TNT Sports, emphasised the importance of Gyökeres’ relationship with Amorim, suggesting it could give Manchester United a crucial edge. Ferdinand explained, “The key point is he knows the manager. For a transition into another league, to go with somebody who knows your game perfectly and actually can get the best out of you—and he’s proven he can do that somewhere else—you’re going to go somewhere where he’s rebuilding, and you’re at the start of that process with him. I think he’ll be licking his lips at something like that [joining Amorim].”

Gyökeres is undoubtedly a player who could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options, making this an important transfer pursuit for the Gunners. However, with United’s financial power and the potential lure of reuniting with Amorim, Arsenal faces a challenging race to secure the Swedish international.