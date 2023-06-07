Rio Ferdinand blames Arsenal for Man City’s success this season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has attributed Arsenal as the reason why Manchester City could potentially secure a treble this season.

Arsenal was initially considered strong contenders for the Premier League title after spending a significant portion of the season as league leaders. However, they were unable to maintain their momentum and secure the title.

Meanwhile, Manchester City made a remarkable comeback from a considerable point deficit to be crowned champions of England once again. With the league title in their hands, City set their sights on achieving a treble.

In the FA Cup final, City faced Ferdinand’s former club, Manchester United. Many neutrals were hoping for a United victory to thwart City’s treble aspirations. However, City emerged victorious, lifting the FA Cup trophy.

City’s final hurdle to complete the treble is the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. Despite Manchester United’s defeat to City in the FA Cup final, Ferdinand places blame on Arsenal for giving City the opportunity to pursue a treble.

He said on the VIBE with FIVE podcast: “It was your job, you were ahead 93 per cent of the time.

“You was in a prime position to do that, and you folded like a pack of cards.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating City to the Premier League title is one of the hardest things to do and we expect everyone to know this.

However, we can also get why people do not understand this. Some of their clubs have not come this close to winning the title since Pep Guardiola came to England.

We are proud of how our boys performed in that campaign and they will continue to get our support.

