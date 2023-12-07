Rio Ferdinand compares Arsenal man to Jude Bellingham

Rio Ferdinand has compared Declan Rice to Jude Bellingham as he shines in the ranks of Arsenal. The Gunners broke their transfer record by signing Rice from West Ham at the start of this season following his impressive spell with the Hammers.

Rice arrived at Arsenal after leading West Ham to a European trophy and has already lived up to expectations at the Emirates. He stands out as one of the best summer signings in all of Europe, and Ferdinand is disappointed that Manchester United did not make a move to sign the Englishman.

“Declan Rice, I said it before Man Utd he was the player I would’ve 100% gone and got,” the former defender told Vibe With Five.

“You could argue there are midfielders with more ability than him but I would argue that it’s only Jude Bellingham that comes near him in terms of being able to get into a dressing room and trying to get control of that dressing room and get the respect of that dressing room on day two, three, four, straight away.

“Not only with performances and standards and helping with the culture and the environment but the attitude and the likeability factor, the respect factor that he would get straight away.”

Rice was signed with a huge fee, but we could even add more money if we expected him to be such an influential player.

The midfielder’s start to life at the Emirates has been superb and we expect him to keep improving.

