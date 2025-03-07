Rio Ferdinand discusses Arsenal’s chance of winning the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand has cast doubt over Arsenal’s chances of winning the Champions League, despite their impressive 7-1 victory against PSV. The Gunners continue to be one of the most reliable teams in big matches, and their dominant win against PSV demonstrated what can happen when teams attempt to be too adventurous against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Although Arsenal has one foot in the next stage after their commanding performance, Ferdinand remains unconvinced about their prospects of going all the way in the competition. As the knockout stages progress, the Gunners will face significantly tougher opponents, and Ferdinand believes they may struggle to make it past the more established powerhouses in European football. He points to the difficult side of the draw that Arsenal faces, which could see them up against formidable teams such as Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in the next round.

Ferdinand, as quoted by The Daily Mail, stated, “I think they’re probably the fifth-best team in the Champions League on that side of the draw. They’re behind Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal are the fifth-best team on that side of the draw. That’s mad.”

The Champions League has historically been one of the most challenging competitions in world football, and Arsenal has yet to secure the coveted trophy. Despite Ferdinand’s reservations, the Gunners have shown significant improvement under Arteta’s management, and their performances this season have given fans hope that they could push further in Europe’s most prestigious tournament.

As the season progresses, Arsenal will be looking to prove their doubters wrong. With their sights firmly set on reaching the semi-finals and beyond, the players are determined to continue improving and competing against the very best teams in Europe. Whether they can overcome the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and PSG remains to be seen, but the team’s recent form suggests they will not go down without a fight. As always, the Champions League promises to be a tough challenge, but the Gunners will approach it with the ambition to prove they belong among Europe’s elite.