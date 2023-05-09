Rio Ferdinand expects more twists in the title race, will it favour Arsenal?

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand insists there are more twists to be expected in the current Premier League title race.

Arsenal and Manchester City are battling each other in the race to win the title as Mikel Arteta’s side refuses to give up.

City is leading now, but the season is far from over and the race could reach the final weekend of the season if Arsenal continues to win.

There have been several twists before now, which saw Arsenal lose the top spot to City and more are expected as the matches come in weekly, reckons Ferdinand.

The Daily Mail quotes him saying:

‘There’s a twist or two still left, I think.

‘But I don’t think there will be enough for Arsenal to go and win it.

‘As much as I banter Arsenal, what they have done this season is nothing short of amazing.

‘You have given this juggernaut of a team (Man City) a run for the title for the whole of the season, Remarkable stuff.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This race is not over and we need to focus on winning our remaining matches of the season.

Our players have done well to stay in the race and we trust them to keep working hard to ensure they remain in it until the end of the campaign.

