Rio Ferdinand explains why he still thinks Arsenal can win the league

Rio Ferdinand remains confident that Arsenal has an edge over Liverpool in the race to win the Premier League this season. The Gunners currently sit at the top of the standings after a victory against Brentford, while Liverpool drew against Manchester City.

Historically, Liverpool has been the team that has provided the toughest competition to City in the Premier League over the last seven seasons. However, the previous season was challenging for Liverpool, and Arsenal emerged as the primary challenger, pushing City throughout the title race.

This season, both Arsenal and Liverpool are in strong positions, but Ferdinand believes that Mikel Arteta’s side has a better chance of triumphing over Liverpool due to their defensive capabilities. Arsenal’s solid defence is cited as a key factor in Ferdinand’s confidence in their title prospects.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“Me and [Peter] Crouchy were sitting here thinking about how good these two are, they want to be aggressive, they want to defend with that high line.

“They have the best defensive record in the league at the moment and Declan Rice is perfect in front of them in the middle at the moment. That little triangle is going to be key for them going forward and it’s how they’re going to be successful.”

Adding: “To win anything, you have to have a centre-back pairing that you can trust. They’re the reason why I put them above Liverpool in the title race and they’re why they can challenge City this year.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a superb squad and a very good defence, which has helped us secure some important results in the last two terms.

But we cannot underestimate Liverpool, they remain one of the strongest teams in the league.